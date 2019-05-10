CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.10 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.10 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



TADA KOREA pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. This time, K-pop sensation BTS is in the spotlight for reaching out to students from low-income families. It has been found that one of the members Jimin, donated 100 million won to The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, which is also his home town. We have the details.



[Pkg]



According to the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, BTS member Ji-min donated 100 million won through his father for students from low-income families. Initially, this philanthropic deed was not made public at Ji-min's request. However, it was disclosed recently, as the Busan education office's donation-related documents were posted on social medial. Born in Busan, the BTS member studied and graduated from schools in the southern port city. The Busan education office said his donation will be used for improving students' welfare and providing meals to low-income students at 16 schools, including Ji-min's alma mater, the Busan High School of Arts. The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival has been included in a list of the world's seven foremost film festivals dedicated to, or with strong traditions of highlighting genre cinema. Six other festivals include the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia; the International Film Festival & Awards – Macao; and the Toronto International Film Festival. The Fantastic Seven is an initiative launched by the Cannes Film Festival to support the development of genre movies. The selected film festivals will be able to introduce and promote their projects at the Cannes Film Market while attracting global investments. Attention is being drawn to whether the South Korean film festival will ride on this momentum to make it big on the international stage.

