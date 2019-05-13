BUDDHA'S BIRTHDAY News Today 입력 2019.05.13 (14:59) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



Buddhist temples across the nation hosted events celebrating the 2,563rd birthday of the Buddha on May 12. All the ceremonies cherished the teachings of Buddha and wished for a peaceful world free from conflicts.



[Pkg]



Under lines of colorful lotus lanterns, a Buddhist temple is filled with roughly 10,000 believers. The sounds of a drum encourage people to realize their absurdities. A bell rings out through the temple 28 times, carrying their wishes to break away from secular concerns. Buddha's teachings and quotations on mercy were recalled on his 2,563rd birthday. This year's ceremony was dedicated to wishing for merciful minds and a peaceful world.



[Soundbite] VEN. WONHAENG(CHIEF, JOGYE ORDER) : "Korean people have pursued peace as the foremost value. We have undergone all joyful, sad, indignant and happy events together on this land for 5,000 years. Now is the time for all members of this community to illuminate one million lamps for harmony."



The ceremony was made even more significant by the attendance of special guests, including the families of missing crewmembers of the lost South Korean tanker Stellar Daisy as well as the father of the late Hwang Yoo-mi who allegedly developed leukemia and died from the disease after working at Samsung Electronics' semiconductor production line.



[Soundbite] LEE YOUNG-MOON, YOON MI-JA(FAMILY MEMBERS OF STELLA DAISY CREW) : "We thank Jogye-sa for inviting us on Buddha's birthday. While laying flowers, I prayed that everything will become fine quickly with Buddha's mercy."



Celebrations were also held at other Buddhist temples nationwide, such as Beomeo-sa in Busan and Songkwang-sa in Suncheon, Jeollanam-do Province. Visitors to the temples made wishes while performing deep bows.



[Soundbite] HWANG SOON-MI, MO JI-SONG(SUNCHEON, JEOLLANAM-DO PROV.) : "I prayed for my family's health, happiness and well-being. I also prayed to Buddha to help me graduate from college and get a job successfully."



A variety of events were held around the nation to mark Buddha's birthday.

