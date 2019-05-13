KOREAN HISTORY COMPETITION News Today 입력 2019.05.13 (15:01) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



A quick competition on Korean history was held in China's three northeastern provinces that border North Korea. Some 110 ethnic Korean students who had passed regional preliminaries intensely vied for berth to the finals.



[Pkg]



​A quiz competition to help ethnic Korean students living abroad gain correct knowledge of Korea's history and unification. It was held in a very similar method to a popular TV quiz show.



[Soundbite] "One, two, three! Raise your answer boards!"



Contestants raise their answer boards. Some celebrate while others let out sighs of disappointment, as the competition went on. Questions about inter-Korean relations and current affairs were posed, reflecting the characteristics of the hosting region that borders North Korea.



[Soundbite] "Which one is not related to inter-Korean academic projects?"



It's down to two finalists after two rounds of consolation matches. Question 35 is quite tough.



[Soundbite] "What is the name of the fighter jets imported by South Korea?"



Winner and still the champion for the third time is this high school girl.



[Soundbite] LEE YE-BON/WINNER : "I didn't expect to win again this year. I would like to thank everyone who helped and supported me."



110 contestants had a fun time out, putting up talent shows and representing their home cities, such as Shenyang, Yanji and Dalian. The audience was especially fascinated by a musical about the March 13 Independence Movement, that was performed by Korean expatriates living in Longjing. Students selected from 43 regions around the world will participate in the finals of the competition hosted by KBS to mark this year's anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

