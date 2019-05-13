NEW MARKETING STRATEGIES News Today 입력 2019.05.13 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



For Koreans that are experiencing fine dust issues on a daily basis, it has become at daily routine to check air quality conditions every morning before heading out. The worsening air quality has brought changes to marketing strategies to sell apartments as well. Air quality management devices are now being considered a critical factor in choosing an apartment, rather than fancy interior designs and indulgent amenities. Here is more.



[Pkg]



An air purifier installed in the ceiling absorbs and gets rid of the smoke rising from the kitchen. Air is purified and cleaned before being allowed indoors. A construction company has developed this indoor air purification system that helps reduce the need for ventilation. The firm decided to develop their own air purifier due to the worsening fine dust issue.



[Soundbite] CHO JONG-YOUNG(GS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION) : "It's the result of our hard work and dedication to providing consumers with a solution to the fine dust problem."



This construction company adopted an air shower function to apartments. It's actually a system used at semiconductor plants. Air intake systems are installed at apartment entrances. Kitchens and living rooms are also equipped with ventilation systems to reduce fine dust. Fine dust reduction technologies have become a critical factor in marketing apartments, a noteworthy shift from previous strategies stressing space arrangements or interior designs.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOO-JEONG(ANYANG) : "This purification technology that removes dust at the entrance of the building is really great."



[Soundbite] SHIM YE-SOON(SIHEUNG) : "This is a great solution to today's chronic fine dust problem. I really like it."



However, these systems can lead to a rise in apartment prices. Consumers are advised to carefully weigh whether they really need such facilities.

