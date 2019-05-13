NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.13 (15:05) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



With the bus drivers' labor union scheduled to launch a strike on May 15, Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki held a meeting with the leadership of the labor union behind closed doors today morning.

355 small investors at Samsung Biologics filed a suit against Samsung Bio and the Financial Supervisory Service in late April, to demand compensation for damages sustained due to alleged accounting fraud.

To mark Remembrance Month in June, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans' Affairs says it will launch a project of putting up special signboards on the homes of Korean War veterans as well as officers and servicemen who perished in the line of duty.

The tentatively named bird "white-necked redstart," which so far had been an undocumented species in Korea, has been recently spotted near Marado Island located in the vicinity of Jejudo Island.

입력 2019.05.13 (15:05) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00) News Today

