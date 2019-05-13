ADOPTION ISSUES News Today 입력 2019.05.13 (15:08) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean's perception on adoption has improved vastly over the years, but still few children are adopted into Korean families. It's been pointed out that the adoption process should be simplified to make it easier to change a child's life.



[Pkg]



These children returning from school are siblings who are four years apart. The children give their mom a hug and tell her about their days, just like in any other family. But these children were adopted into this family from childcare institutions when they were less than a month old.



[Soundbite] "This was made by your birth mother."



The mother, who had difficulty getting pregnant, adopted her first child at age 40 and another child four years later. The family may have come together in an unconventional way, but they're a real family that truly loves one another and heals each one's heartaches.



[Soundbite] BAE KANG-I(ADOPTEE) : "In a letter to my mom, I thanked her for bringing me into this family."



Last year, 681 children were adopted into families in Korea and abroad. People's perception about adoption has reportedly improved over the years, but the number of actual adoptions is declining each year. The main thing driving away prospective parents is the rigorous verification process. Adoptive parents should first show to a judge documents proving their financial and medical wellbeing.



[Soundbite] PARK SI-ON(ADOPTIVE PARENT) : "The court decides whether I can adopt or not, but does the court have the right to make judgment and give me permission? How can it measure love?"



Ordinary families firmly believe that adoption can indeed make a big difference in a child's life.

