CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.13 (15:10) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



TADA Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the news of singers park jung hyun and john park recording the sound track of one of the most renowned disney films "Aladdin". Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Marvel Studios, the birthplace of an array of super heroes, will unveil a sexual minority character in an upcoming film. "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe & Anthony Russo made this revelation public during a recent media interview. Joe Russo actually made a caemo in the recordsmashing film. He depicts a gay man in "Avengers: Endgame." He further added that the role he played was a minor part but the next gay character will take on a more serious role. Marvel's "Black Panther" was a superhero of African descent while "Captain Marvel" featured a female superhero. Media outlets note that Marvel has once again focused on diversity and this may well lead to more unconventional characters. Singers Park Jung-hyun and John Park have recorded the well known original soundtrack called "A Whole New World" in Korean lyrics. "A Whole New World" was the theme song of the Disney film "Aladdin" and its remade version will also be featured in the new Aladdin film which is a live-action version of the animation. The Walt Disney Company said the two singers recently finished recording and the song will be unveiled on May 13th. First released in 1992 through the animated film, "A Whole New World" is considered a masterpiece for a film score, having won prizes at the Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Disney said the Korean version of the song is just part of marketing PR efforts leading up to the film's opening and the original English track is included in the actual film.

입력 2019.05.13 (15:10) 수정 2019.05.13 (17:00) News Today

