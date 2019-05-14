CORRUPT RESEARCH ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2019.05.14 (15:16) 수정 2019.05.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Some university professors continue to engage in corrupt research activities, such as snatching away results accomplished by their students and embezzling research funds. Another common irregularity is adding the name of one's child in their thesis to give undue credit and recognition. The Education Ministry has looked into this particular issue.



[Pkg]



​A number of university professors have been caught lying about their children being coauthor of their academic papers. The Education Ministry has investigated and found that over the past decade, 87 professors at 50 universities resorted to this irregularity of making their children coauthors for 139 dissertations. The schools were alerted and 12 cases have been verified so far.



[Soundbite] LEE SEUNG-BOK(MIN. OF EDUCATION) : "We confirmed that children were listed as coauthors without making justified contributions to the paper."



Among the children who were dishonestly indicated in the papers, six of them managed to get accepted by foreign universities and two of them have been enrolled at local colleges. The universities conducted their own probe and determined that in the other 120 cases, the children did actually take part in their parents' research work. But this was far from accurate. An advisory group to the education ministry conducted a reexamination and found that the schools' verification process was problematic in two thirds of the cases.



[Soundbite] YUN SO-YEONG(MIN. OF EDUCATION) : "There was public speculation the schools' own verification may not have been properly carried out. The government stepped in to defuse suspicions."



The ministry will retrieve state research funds given to the professors if circumstantial irregularities are proven. If the papers in question also played a role in facilitating the children's university enrollment, disciplinary measures and a formal investigation will follow. The ministry also uncovered around 570 professors attended substandard academic societies abroad where they could pay their way into presenting their papers without proper deliberations. They will need to pay back the research funds and cost for the trips.

