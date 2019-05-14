기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Singer Seungri has undergone an examination for his arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court for alleged involvement in prostitution and embezzlement. The decision on his arrest warrant will be issued tonight at the earliest.
The Ministry of Environment has levied a 7.3 billion won fine on the Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade cars for illegally manipulating exhaust gas emissions.
KBS will establish a hotline in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Forest Service to provide disaster reportage not only in times of natural disasters, but fires and building collapses as well.
At a trade event held in Tokyo, Japan on May 10, contracts for laver export worth 50 million dollars were signed between Korean and Japanese businesses, an all-time high thus far.
Singer Seungri has undergone an examination for his arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court for alleged involvement in prostitution and embezzlement. The decision on his arrest warrant will be issued tonight at the earliest.
The Ministry of Environment has levied a 7.3 billion won fine on the Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade cars for illegally manipulating exhaust gas emissions.
KBS will establish a hotline in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Forest Service to provide disaster reportage not only in times of natural disasters, but fires and building collapses as well.
At a trade event held in Tokyo, Japan on May 10, contracts for laver export worth 50 million dollars were signed between Korean and Japanese businesses, an all-time high thus far.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.05.14 (15:18)
- 수정 2019.05.14 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Singer Seungri has undergone an examination for his arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court for alleged involvement in prostitution and embezzlement. The decision on his arrest warrant will be issued tonight at the earliest.
The Ministry of Environment has levied a 7.3 billion won fine on the Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade cars for illegally manipulating exhaust gas emissions.
KBS will establish a hotline in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Forest Service to provide disaster reportage not only in times of natural disasters, but fires and building collapses as well.
At a trade event held in Tokyo, Japan on May 10, contracts for laver export worth 50 million dollars were signed between Korean and Japanese businesses, an all-time high thus far.
Singer Seungri has undergone an examination for his arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court for alleged involvement in prostitution and embezzlement. The decision on his arrest warrant will be issued tonight at the earliest.
The Ministry of Environment has levied a 7.3 billion won fine on the Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade cars for illegally manipulating exhaust gas emissions.
KBS will establish a hotline in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Forest Service to provide disaster reportage not only in times of natural disasters, but fires and building collapses as well.
At a trade event held in Tokyo, Japan on May 10, contracts for laver export worth 50 million dollars were signed between Korean and Japanese businesses, an all-time high thus far.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-