CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA KOREA, we talk about public polls on Korean culture being conducted overseas and Inter-Korean concerts. A public poll was recently conducted in Vietnam to measure the popularity of Korean culture. Let's take a look at how Korean entertainment, culture, and food is being viewed overseas. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



The results of a public poll on the popularity of Korean culture in Vietnam have been released recently. The poll was conducted by a local research firm on some 900 people aged 18 and older. The results showed that 76 percent of respondents had a favorable image of Korea; 37 percent of them said they had a "very good" perception of Korea. When asked what comes to mind first when thinking about Korea, the respondents cited Korean cuisine, kimchi, K-pop and Korean movies. About 68 percent of those polled said they liked Korean TV shows and movies. "Descendants of the Sun," "Boys Over Flowers" and "Empress Ki" were found to be Vietnamese viewers' favorite Korean TV shows. Fifty-one percent of the respondents showed a positive response to K-pop. As to the most popular K-pop artists in Vietnam, BTS, BIGBANG and BLACKPINK topped the list. Classical music artists from South and North Korea staged a joint concert in Shanghai, China on May 12. Entitled "Cities of Love: Pyongyang, Shanghai, Seoul," the concert was organized at an invitation from the Shanghai City Symphony Orchestra. South Korean violinist Won Hyung-jun and North Korean soprano Kim Song-mi performed together. In December 2018, the two unsuccessfully tried to organize an inter-Korean art festival on Jejudo Island. However, this time they were able to continue inter-Korean cultural exchanges. Won Hyung-jun performed Pablo Sarasate's "Zigeunerweisen," or Gypsy Airs, while Kim Song-mi performed the Korean folk song "Arirang" and an opera by Giacomo Puccini. In her interview with the Associated Press, Kim Song-mi said that she is willing to spare no effort as long as she can contribute to inter-Korean cooperation.

