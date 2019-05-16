TRUMP TO VISIT SEOUL News Today 입력 2019.05.16 (15:02) 수정 2019.05.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul's presidential office has announced that President Donald Trump will visit South Korea in late June for summit talks with President Moon Jae-in. The two are expected to discuss North Korea's recent provocations and humanitarian food aid to Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



The nation's top office announced President Donald Trump will visit South Korea in late June. As he will be attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan the U.S. leader plans to drop by Seoul to meet President Moon Jae-in. Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung unveiled the news in a written briefing, adding a detailed timetable will be further discussed through diplomatic channels. The two-day G20 summit opens on June 28th and Trump's visit to South Korea will likely take place before or after that event. The spokesperson also explained the two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen alliance as well as achieving complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through close coordination. The duo last held talks in Washington in early April. The upcoming session will be their 8th summit since Moon took office. During the April summit, President Moon formally requested his American counterpart to visit South Korea. In the upcoming talks, the two are expected to discuss response measures to North Korea's recent provocations. Humanitarian food assistance for Pyongyang will also be addressed, including details like the scale and method. Trump may also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which could lead to earnest global diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula denuclearization issue.

