NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.16 (15:06) 수정 2019.05.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



As part of efforts to defend the nation against African swine fever, the government will conduct on-site inspections on all food processing companies at airports and ports nationwide from May 17 to 24.

The National Tax Service is investigating 104 people suspected of hiding incomes and assets at tax havens and corporate branches overseas, to evade taxes.

Through their two-month crackdown on online activities promoting illegal drugs, the National Police Agency and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety have deleted roughly 190,000 ads and blocked some 700 social media accounts.

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, shows that employers of larger companies tend to use welfare plans for childbirth and upbringing more frequently. The ministry surveyed 5,000 businesses hiring five or more workers across the nation.

