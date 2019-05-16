K-POP SENSATION News Today 입력 2019.05.16 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has staged an enrapturing performance in Central Park in New York. The U.S. media reported that K-pop sensation's ardent fans had been sleeping in the park and the surrounding area for a week before the concert. We take you now to New York.



[Pkg]



This new song from BTS is about discovering joy and love by getting to know others. Some five thousand people in the audience dance to the rhythm and sing along. BTS was the first band to perform at the annual summer concert series organized by the U.S. broadcaster ABC. When the host of the event compared BTS to The Beatles, the BTS leader, RM, said he was honored and that he loves the legendary English band.



[Soundbite] RM(LEADER OF BTS)



BTS's fans from all over the world slept in tents near Central Park prior to the concert.



[Soundbite] BTS FANS FROM ORLANDO



[Soundbite] BTS FAN FROM NEW YORK



Scores of BTS's fans waiting anxiously for their favorite band in the chilly, rainy weather day and night made headlines in the U.S. media.

K-POP SENSATION

