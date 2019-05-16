RESUMED FARMING News Today 입력 2019.05.16 (15:11) 수정 2019.05.16 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, farmers in Gangwondo Province, which was devastated by wildfires last month, have begun their farming season, later than usual. The local farmers struggled to survive after all their rice seedlings and equipment were destroyed by the inferno. But they have regained hope again.



[Pkg]



Gangwondo Province was completely ravaged by the wildfires last month. Rice seeds and seedlings were all burnt and farming equipment was turned into ashes. Many local farmers believed they would not be able to grow crops this year. However, the busy farming season has begun even in the fire-affected regions. To make up for the lost time, the local farmers are working harder than ever. Rice fields are now full of green buds. Farmers are relieved to be able to plant rice this year.



[Soundbite] CHOI BOO-GIL(GANGNEUNG) : "Everything was destroyed by the fire including my house. But I managed to plant rice, albeit 15 days later than usual."



Luckily, they have received a lot of help with rice seeds and agricultural machinery.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-WUK(NONGHYUP GANGNEUNG BRANCH) : "Farmers lost all farming materials in the fire. The Agricultural Cooperative Federation is assisting them with seedbeds, soil and other materials."



In Goseong-gun County in Gangwondo Province, which bore the brunt of the wildfires, rice-planting began about ten days later than in previous years.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-GIL(GOSEONG-GUN) : "We can't just sit and blame the burnt equipment. I remain hopeful and am working hard to produce a rich harvest."



With young rice plants growing by the day, life in the fire-stricken areas in Gangwon-do is gradually returning back to normal.

RESUMED FARMING

입력 2019.05.16 (15:11) 수정 2019.05.16 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, farmers in Gangwondo Province, which was devastated by wildfires last month, have begun their farming season, later than usual. The local farmers struggled to survive after all their rice seedlings and equipment were destroyed by the inferno. But they have regained hope again.



[Pkg]



Gangwondo Province was completely ravaged by the wildfires last month. Rice seeds and seedlings were all burnt and farming equipment was turned into ashes. Many local farmers believed they would not be able to grow crops this year. However, the busy farming season has begun even in the fire-affected regions. To make up for the lost time, the local farmers are working harder than ever. Rice fields are now full of green buds. Farmers are relieved to be able to plant rice this year.



[Soundbite] CHOI BOO-GIL(GANGNEUNG) : "Everything was destroyed by the fire including my house. But I managed to plant rice, albeit 15 days later than usual."



Luckily, they have received a lot of help with rice seeds and agricultural machinery.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-WUK(NONGHYUP GANGNEUNG BRANCH) : "Farmers lost all farming materials in the fire. The Agricultural Cooperative Federation is assisting them with seedbeds, soil and other materials."



In Goseong-gun County in Gangwondo Province, which bore the brunt of the wildfires, rice-planting began about ten days later than in previous years.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-GIL(GOSEONG-GUN) : "We can't just sit and blame the burnt equipment. I remain hopeful and am working hard to produce a rich harvest."



With young rice plants growing by the day, life in the fire-stricken areas in Gangwon-do is gradually returning back to normal.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보