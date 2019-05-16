CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.16 (15:12) 수정 2019.05.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Jennie from girl group Blank pink reaching a milestone on Youtube and British actor Taron Egerton visiting Korea to promote his new film. Jenny, from the girl group Black Pink, has become the first of its members to go solo. Now she has received the hottest YouTube reaction of all female solo artists in Korea. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The music video for Jenny's "Solo" has garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube. Her management agency YG Entertainment released a poster congratulating the fact that the music video exceeded 300 million views yesterday morning. The management company explained it is the highest number of views for a Korean female solo artist. Released last November, the music video hit the 100-million view mark in just 23 days after its release and exceeded 200-million views in just 90 days. The latest feat came about six months after its initial release. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's "Ddu-du Ddu-du" music video became the first by a K-pop group to gain more than 800 million views on YouTube. It appears that BLACKPINK is earning rave reviews for both it group and solo releases. British actor Taron Egerton, star of the Kingsman series, is coming to Korea to promote his new movie, "Rocketman." Due to be released next month, "Rocketman" is about the life and music of the legendary John Elton. Taron Egerton plays the lead. The Korean distributing company announced that Egerton, who reenacted John Elton perfectly, will visit Korea on May 23rd to promote his new movie. Egerton has been to Korea twice already - once to promote "Eddie the Eagle" in 2016 and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" in 2017. He said that he was deeply moved by the warm welcome he had received from Korean fans at the time. The local distributor said that he has decided to come to Korea for the third time as he was very fond of Korea and his fans here.

