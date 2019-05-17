NORTH KOREA'S STANCE News Today 입력 2019.05.17 (14:54) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is unleashing sharp criticism of the United Nations for its unfairness in siding with powerful nations. The North has also vowed to fight against the international sanctions imposed by the U.N. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



​In an unprecedented move, North Korea's Foreign Ministry posted a message on its Web site stating its official stance. The message said that the international community including the UN adopts resolutions that justify the privileges and control of powerful countries. It went on to criticize the U.N. for imposing sanctions on "victims" that stand up against perpetrators. The regime's Foreign Ministry blasted the sanctions as a serious infringement of sovereignty and vowed to "smash" them. It went on to emphasize strong defense capabilities are the most reliable guarantee when it comes to fighting for international justice. It's believed the message is referring to the recent seizure of the North Korean vessel "Wise Honest" by Washington. Pyongyang called America a "robber" for seizing its vessel, which was believed to be trying to export coal in violation of U.N. sanctions. This time around, the target of its criticism is the UN. The North's Foreign Ministry also mentioned Syria and Venezuela as examples of imperialist powers infringing upon other nations' sovereignty. The remark seems to refer to the possibility of the U.S. military intervention in the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

NORTH KOREA'S STANCE

