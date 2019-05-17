NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.17 (14:57) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office announced that a 62-year-old South Korean surnamed Joo who was kidnapped by a militant group in Libya in July last year was freed yesterday after 315 days of captivity.

Amid reports of the worst drought in North Korea in more than a century, the Seoul government has decided to provide food aid to the North and will discuss related details in the coming days.

The Medical Service Act will be revised to enable the transport of patients requiring urgent treatment to other hospitals even without consent from the patient or his or her family.

The National Human Rights Commission president issued a statement today urging a halt to hatred and discrimination against sexual minorities. May 17th marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

