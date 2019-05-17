DUMPED GARBAGE News Today 입력 2019.05.17 (15:00) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



For our local news today, we take you to Jejudo Island where Huge amounts of trash were discovered at the scenic Hallasan Mountain. The garbage is estimated to have been dumped there several decades ago. We take you to Jejudo Island for the details



[Pkg]



​Inside the forest located near the entrance to Seongpanak at Hallasan Mountain... Heavy machinery dig through the ground to haul out trash. More than 20 people were deployed for garbage collection, but the work seems to go on with no end in sight. The workers shake off the dirt from each piece of trash and sort them for recycling. The trash was discovered first by a mountain climber. The Hallasan National Park Management Office collected one ton of illegally dumped trash since then.



[Soundbite] (HALLASAN NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE) : "The trash was discovered inside the restricted area with no civilian access. Judging from the amount, somebody must have intentionally dumped them there."



Workers notice that some of the found packaging are from products that were discontinued several decades ago. But it's hard to figure out who discarded the trash here since the illegal dumping took place so long ago.



[Soundbite] (HALLASAN NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE) : "It's hard to find suspects since it's been so long. So we plan to clean up the trash and take them to the landfill."



The Hallasan National Park plans to investigate whether there are other trash dump sites.

DUMPED GARBAGE

입력 2019.05.17 (15:00) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



For our local news today, we take you to Jejudo Island where Huge amounts of trash were discovered at the scenic Hallasan Mountain. The garbage is estimated to have been dumped there several decades ago. We take you to Jejudo Island for the details



[Pkg]



​Inside the forest located near the entrance to Seongpanak at Hallasan Mountain... Heavy machinery dig through the ground to haul out trash. More than 20 people were deployed for garbage collection, but the work seems to go on with no end in sight. The workers shake off the dirt from each piece of trash and sort them for recycling. The trash was discovered first by a mountain climber. The Hallasan National Park Management Office collected one ton of illegally dumped trash since then.



[Soundbite] (HALLASAN NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE) : "The trash was discovered inside the restricted area with no civilian access. Judging from the amount, somebody must have intentionally dumped them there."



Workers notice that some of the found packaging are from products that were discontinued several decades ago. But it's hard to figure out who discarded the trash here since the illegal dumping took place so long ago.



[Soundbite] (HALLASAN NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE) : "It's hard to find suspects since it's been so long. So we plan to clean up the trash and take them to the landfill."



The Hallasan National Park plans to investigate whether there are other trash dump sites.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보