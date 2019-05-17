BULL FIGHTING FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2019.05.17 (15:01) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cheongdo Bullfighting Festival kicked off on Thursday to crown the strongest bull in Korea. The festival is embroiled in controversy, however, as animal rights activists who claim that bullfighting is animal abuse face off the festival organizers who say that bullfighting is a cultural heritage.



[Pkg]



​A bull begins an attack by locking its horns with its opponent. It uses its big horns for butting, but the other bull is just as strong and determined. These animals are evenly pitted against each other. When one bull finally runs away after a long struggle, a loud applause erupts from the spectators. This is the Cheongdo Bullfighting Festival where the strongest fighting bull in Korea is crowned.



[Soundbite] LEE WOO-MAN(VISITOR) : "I came here for the festival. It's fun."



But a controversy is heating up around the festival as animal rights activists claim that a bullfight is a form of animal abuse. They argue that bullfighting is abusive to the herbivores as it forces them to fight, undergo rigorous training, and forcefully consume high-nutrition meals.



[Soundbite] KANG JAE-WON(ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVIST) : "There already exists a game that symbolizes bullfighting without making live bulls fight each other."



In contrast, eleven local governments that host these annual competitions claim that bullfighting is a folk game and cultural heritage that should be further promoted since it brings much economic benefit to the locals.



[Soundbite] LEE SEUNG-YOOL(CHEONGDO-GUN MAYOR) : "A bull runs away when it feels overpowered. So, there's no concern for big injuries."



The Cheongdo Bullfighting Festival continues until this Sunday, May 19th, as the debate over animal abuse versus cultural tradition continues to intensify.

