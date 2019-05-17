CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.17 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about a heart breaking documentary on Korean history soon to be released, and a member of british rock band radiohead visiting Korea. A heartbreaking documentary movie following the life of a Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery is set to hit cinemas. Another reason this meaningful film is grabbing attention is actress Han Ji-min's participation as a narrator.



[Pkg]



Promotional posters of a documentary on the late sex slavery victim Kim Bok-dong have been released with its premiere slated for August. Kim passed away this January. The movie follows Kim's fight to receive an apology from Japan for its wartime atrocity. On the poster is the back of the brave survivor who appears to be giving a public speech. Kim's story will be delivered through actress Han Ji-min's voice. Han decided to participate in the movie, as she expects it to help the people, especially youths, to better understand the lives of the women who were forced to serve as sex slaves for the Japanese military. English rock band Radiohead's vocalist Thom Yorke will hold a solo concert in Korea this summer. The concert will take place at Olympic park in Seoul on July 28. This is the first time he will stage a solo concert in Korea. He was invited to a Korean rock festival in 2012 as a member of his band. Yorke debuted in 1992 and since then he has been pursuing both group and individual activities since 2006. His first solo album "The Eraser" was nominated for the 2007 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. Yorke's solo productions have been enjoying both solid popularity and critical acclaim. His second solo album, "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes," released in 2014, was included in Rolling Stone magazine's list of 30 greatest albums of the year.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.05.17 (15:03) 수정 2019.05.17 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about a heart breaking documentary on Korean history soon to be released, and a member of british rock band radiohead visiting Korea. A heartbreaking documentary movie following the life of a Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery is set to hit cinemas. Another reason this meaningful film is grabbing attention is actress Han Ji-min's participation as a narrator.



[Pkg]



Promotional posters of a documentary on the late sex slavery victim Kim Bok-dong have been released with its premiere slated for August. Kim passed away this January. The movie follows Kim's fight to receive an apology from Japan for its wartime atrocity. On the poster is the back of the brave survivor who appears to be giving a public speech. Kim's story will be delivered through actress Han Ji-min's voice. Han decided to participate in the movie, as she expects it to help the people, especially youths, to better understand the lives of the women who were forced to serve as sex slaves for the Japanese military. English rock band Radiohead's vocalist Thom Yorke will hold a solo concert in Korea this summer. The concert will take place at Olympic park in Seoul on July 28. This is the first time he will stage a solo concert in Korea. He was invited to a Korean rock festival in 2012 as a member of his band. Yorke debuted in 1992 and since then he has been pursuing both group and individual activities since 2006. His first solo album "The Eraser" was nominated for the 2007 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. Yorke's solo productions have been enjoying both solid popularity and critical acclaim. His second solo album, "Tomorrow's Modern Boxes," released in 2014, was included in Rolling Stone magazine's list of 30 greatest albums of the year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보