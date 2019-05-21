NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.21 (15:08) 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Personnel Management has announced a plan to legislate new measures on punishment for public servants. Public officials who are caught for driving under influence will have their salaries cut even for a first offense.

The construction of a logistics complex for businesses based at the inter-Korean industrial complex in Kaesong is to begin early next year at the latest.

A remote fire extinguishing system has been introduced in the Guryong Tunnel in Seoul for the first time in Korea. Tunnel administrators will be able to operate fire extinguishers remotely when there is a fire in a tunnel before fire fighters arrive.

The National Human Rights Commission has advised the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism that subtitles and descriptive video services should be provided for domestic movies so that viewers with impaired hearing and vision can also watch them.

