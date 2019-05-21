JOINT EXCAVATION PROJECT News Today 입력 2019.05.21 (15:09) 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea had agreed to conduct joint excavation of Korean War remains in the demilitarized zone at the inter-Korean border. But now it's been 50 days since South Korea has been excavating alone without North Korea taking part. Over the near two months, some 300 pieces of remains and 20-thousand items belonging to the deceased have been uncovered. Yet North Korea remains unresponsive.



[Pkg]



​Mines were removed from the demilitarized zone and inter-Korean roads were connected. This was all preparatory work for the joint excavation of remains that North and South Korea agreed to carry out in the DMZ. Expectations ran high as preparations proceeded smoothly last year. However North Korea did not respond to South Korea's proposal to begin the excavation in April this year. The South Korean military launched the project on its own on April 1, beginning with basic ground work. 50 days have passed as of May 20th and the excavation has uncovered some 300 pieces of remains and 20-thousand items belonging to the deceased. Skulls and leg bones were found as well as several complete sets of remains. On May 15th, a complete set of remains believed to be that of a South Korean soldier was exhumed along with a badge of rank, a steel helmet and a canteen. An identification tag belonging to a French soldier who fought in the Korean War was also discovered.



[Soundbite] LIEUTENANT COLONEL CHOI CHEONG(DEFENSE MINISTRY EXCAVATION TEAM) : "The DMZ has opened among eased tensions resulting from the inter-Korean military accord signed last September. If joint excavation takes place with North Korea, more remains can be exhumed."



Despite the discoveries, the Seoul government at least formally insists they are still conducting "preparatory work" for a joint excavation with North Korea. The move is to help keep the door open for North Korea to join any time but the regime has remained unresponsive.



[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-SOO(SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF NAT'L DEFENSE (MAY 14)) : "We are engaged in preparatory work for a joint excavation but I believe there is no movement from North Korea."



North and South Korea had agreed to the joint excavation on a trial basis from April 1 to the end of October. However, two of the seven months have already passed.

