VILLAGE TRANSFORMATION

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Meanwhile a village in northern Gyeonggido Province that has been declining due to decreasing population, will be transformed into a brand new share-hotel town. Empty buildings and homes will get a major makeover under the project. Here are the details
[Pkg]
This town in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggido Province is near the inter-Korean border. With a decreasing population and contracting economy, there are some 40 empty houses in the town at the moment accounting for 27% of all empty homes in all of Yeoncheon-gun County.
[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-OK(BAEKUI-RI TOWN CHIEF) : "Wild animals sneak into empty homes, startling townspeople. It's just not a pretty sight overall."
The county and Gyeonggido Province have set out to resuscitate this waning village through a complete makeover. A police station building at the entrance to the town is getting ready to turn into a check-in center for a new town hotel. The town's old inn will be transformed into a guesthouse for tourists. This would-be town hotel will also be directly run by a corporate entity set up by the town that will employ a dozen local residents. Restaurants and cafes will also open so that the entire town can function as a full-fledged hotel.
[Soundbite] YOON BAEK-HYEON(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "The project aims to attract tourists to boost local consumption."
The project is said to cost over 2 billion won and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.
Meanwhile a village in northern Gyeonggido Province that has been declining due to decreasing population, will be transformed into a brand new share-hotel town. Empty buildings and homes will get a major makeover under the project. Here are the details
[Pkg]
This town in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggido Province is near the inter-Korean border. With a decreasing population and contracting economy, there are some 40 empty houses in the town at the moment accounting for 27% of all empty homes in all of Yeoncheon-gun County.
[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-OK(BAEKUI-RI TOWN CHIEF) : "Wild animals sneak into empty homes, startling townspeople. It's just not a pretty sight overall."
The county and Gyeonggido Province have set out to resuscitate this waning village through a complete makeover. A police station building at the entrance to the town is getting ready to turn into a check-in center for a new town hotel. The town's old inn will be transformed into a guesthouse for tourists. This would-be town hotel will also be directly run by a corporate entity set up by the town that will employ a dozen local residents. Restaurants and cafes will also open so that the entire town can function as a full-fledged hotel.
[Soundbite] YOON BAEK-HYEON(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "The project aims to attract tourists to boost local consumption."
The project is said to cost over 2 billion won and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.
- VILLAGE TRANSFORMATION
-
- 입력 2019.05.21 (15:14)
- 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Meanwhile a village in northern Gyeonggido Province that has been declining due to decreasing population, will be transformed into a brand new share-hotel town. Empty buildings and homes will get a major makeover under the project. Here are the details
[Pkg]
This town in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggido Province is near the inter-Korean border. With a decreasing population and contracting economy, there are some 40 empty houses in the town at the moment accounting for 27% of all empty homes in all of Yeoncheon-gun County.
[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-OK(BAEKUI-RI TOWN CHIEF) : "Wild animals sneak into empty homes, startling townspeople. It's just not a pretty sight overall."
The county and Gyeonggido Province have set out to resuscitate this waning village through a complete makeover. A police station building at the entrance to the town is getting ready to turn into a check-in center for a new town hotel. The town's old inn will be transformed into a guesthouse for tourists. This would-be town hotel will also be directly run by a corporate entity set up by the town that will employ a dozen local residents. Restaurants and cafes will also open so that the entire town can function as a full-fledged hotel.
[Soundbite] YOON BAEK-HYEON(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "The project aims to attract tourists to boost local consumption."
The project is said to cost over 2 billion won and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.
Meanwhile a village in northern Gyeonggido Province that has been declining due to decreasing population, will be transformed into a brand new share-hotel town. Empty buildings and homes will get a major makeover under the project. Here are the details
[Pkg]
This town in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggido Province is near the inter-Korean border. With a decreasing population and contracting economy, there are some 40 empty houses in the town at the moment accounting for 27% of all empty homes in all of Yeoncheon-gun County.
[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-OK(BAEKUI-RI TOWN CHIEF) : "Wild animals sneak into empty homes, startling townspeople. It's just not a pretty sight overall."
The county and Gyeonggido Province have set out to resuscitate this waning village through a complete makeover. A police station building at the entrance to the town is getting ready to turn into a check-in center for a new town hotel. The town's old inn will be transformed into a guesthouse for tourists. This would-be town hotel will also be directly run by a corporate entity set up by the town that will employ a dozen local residents. Restaurants and cafes will also open so that the entire town can function as a full-fledged hotel.
[Soundbite] YOON BAEK-HYEON(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "The project aims to attract tourists to boost local consumption."
The project is said to cost over 2 billion won and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-