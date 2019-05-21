VILLAGE TRANSFORMATION News Today 입력 2019.05.21 (15:14) 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile a village in northern Gyeonggido Province that has been declining due to decreasing population, will be transformed into a brand new share-hotel town. Empty buildings and homes will get a major makeover under the project. Here are the details



[Pkg]



This town in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggido Province is near the inter-Korean border. With a decreasing population and contracting economy, there are some 40 empty houses in the town at the moment accounting for 27% of all empty homes in all of Yeoncheon-gun County.



[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-OK(BAEKUI-RI TOWN CHIEF) : "Wild animals sneak into empty homes, startling townspeople. It's just not a pretty sight overall."



The county and Gyeonggido Province have set out to resuscitate this waning village through a complete makeover. A police station building at the entrance to the town is getting ready to turn into a check-in center for a new town hotel. The town's old inn will be transformed into a guesthouse for tourists. This would-be town hotel will also be directly run by a corporate entity set up by the town that will employ a dozen local residents. Restaurants and cafes will also open so that the entire town can function as a full-fledged hotel.



[Soundbite] YOON BAEK-HYEON(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "The project aims to attract tourists to boost local consumption."



The project is said to cost over 2 billion won and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.

VILLAGE TRANSFORMATION

입력 2019.05.21 (15:14) 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile a village in northern Gyeonggido Province that has been declining due to decreasing population, will be transformed into a brand new share-hotel town. Empty buildings and homes will get a major makeover under the project. Here are the details



[Pkg]



This town in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggido Province is near the inter-Korean border. With a decreasing population and contracting economy, there are some 40 empty houses in the town at the moment accounting for 27% of all empty homes in all of Yeoncheon-gun County.



[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-OK(BAEKUI-RI TOWN CHIEF) : "Wild animals sneak into empty homes, startling townspeople. It's just not a pretty sight overall."



The county and Gyeonggido Province have set out to resuscitate this waning village through a complete makeover. A police station building at the entrance to the town is getting ready to turn into a check-in center for a new town hotel. The town's old inn will be transformed into a guesthouse for tourists. This would-be town hotel will also be directly run by a corporate entity set up by the town that will employ a dozen local residents. Restaurants and cafes will also open so that the entire town can function as a full-fledged hotel.



[Soundbite] YOON BAEK-HYEON(YEONCHEON-GUN COUNTY) : "The project aims to attract tourists to boost local consumption."



The project is said to cost over 2 billion won and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보