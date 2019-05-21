CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.21 (15:15) 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of British rock band Queen holding a solo concert for the first time in Korea, and Hollywood stars voicing opposition against a new abortion ban in the U.S. It has been finally confirmed that world renowned British rock band Queen will be holding it's first solo concert in Korea early next year, as part of Queen's Rhapsody Tour. Here are the details



[Pkg]



The British rock band Queen will hold its first solo concert in Korea at the Gocheok Skydome on January 18th and the 19th. The Seoul concert is part of Queen's Rhapsody Tour. The band's lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor will be coming. Adam Lambert will be taking the place of the late vocalist Freddie Mercury. The 'American Idol' star has performed with Queen on many major stages including at the Academy Awards. However Queen's original bass guitarist John Deacon is likely not joining the Seoul concert, to the dismay of many fans. Hollywood stars are voicing opposition against a new abortion ban in the U.S. According to foreign news media, after a near-total abortion ban was signed into law in the state of Alabama on May 14th which bans abortion even in rape cases. Pro-choice groups as well as celebrities have openly criticized the most restrictive abortion law in America. British actress Jameela Jamil and American actress Milla Jovovich, who starred in movie "Resident Evil," are some of the stars who confessed on social media to having had an abortion. Pop star Lady Gaga also expressed anger, noting there will be higher penalty for doctors who perform the operations than for rapists. 'Avengers' star Chris Evans has also criticized politicians who supported the abortion ban. News outlets say that many were startled last year when actress Emma Watson publicly demanded that abortion be allowed but now, many more celebrities are voicing this call.

입력 2019.05.21 (15:15) 수정 2019.05.21 (16:46) News Today

