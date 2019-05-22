NORTH KOREAN CARGO SHIP News Today 입력 2019.05.22 (15:01) 수정 2019.05.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's top envoy to the United Nations held a news conference at the headquarters of the UN and called on the United States to immediately return a North Korean cargo ship the US had seized, calling it an illegal act. But the US government is known to continue litigation procedures to confiscate the North Korean freighter.



[Pkg]



​Kim Song, North Korea's permanent representative at the United Nations, held a news conference and demanded that the U.S. immediately return the Wise Honest bulk carrier it had seized on May 9th. The ambassador said Washington's illegal occupation of the North Korean vessel is in clear violation of international law.



[Soundbite] KIM SONG(N. KOREAN AMBASSADOR TO UN)



The envoy said the seizure also infringes on North Korean sovereignty.



[Soundbite] KIM SONG(N. KOREAN AMBASSADOR TO UN)



The news conference lasted 15 minutes. It's highly unusual for the North Korean ambassador to hold a news conference at UN headquarters. Last week, Kim also sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in which he criticized the U.S. act. The series of moves are viewed as an effort to demand the vessel's return but also to foster the opinion that sanctions on the regime are unjustified. The envoy also took questions from the media. But when he received sensitive questions such as those relating to the American Otto Warmbier who was detained in the North and died after release, Kim evaded a reply, only saying that Pyongyang will observe the U.S. response.



[Soundbite] KIM SONG(N. KOREAN AMBASSADOR TO UN)



The US government is known to continue litigation procedures to confiscate the North Korean freighter on charges of violating global sanctions. The United Nations said the issue raised by North Korea relates to the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and needs to be addressed by council members.

