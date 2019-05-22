NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.22 (15:06) 수정 2019.05.22 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Development Institute projected that Korea's local spending and export are to decline, and lowered this year's economic growth outlook from 2.6% to 2.4%.

President Moon Jae-in announced that the bio-health industry will be promoted as the next generation growth engine and aimed to export 50 million dollars and create 300,000 related jobs by 2030.

In order to prevent the 100% fatal African swine fever, the government plans to instruct pig farmers not to feed leftover food to the pigs and ensure their adherence to the guideline.

The Seoul government's sanitary napkin assistance program will be awarded the United Nation Public Service Award for providing free sanitary napkins to low-income women and in public building restrooms.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.05.22 (15:06) 수정 2019.05.22 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Development Institute projected that Korea's local spending and export are to decline, and lowered this year's economic growth outlook from 2.6% to 2.4%.

President Moon Jae-in announced that the bio-health industry will be promoted as the next generation growth engine and aimed to export 50 million dollars and create 300,000 related jobs by 2030.

In order to prevent the 100% fatal African swine fever, the government plans to instruct pig farmers not to feed leftover food to the pigs and ensure their adherence to the guideline.

The Seoul government's sanitary napkin assistance program will be awarded the United Nation Public Service Award for providing free sanitary napkins to low-income women and in public building restrooms.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보