RISKS OF DRONES News Today 입력 2019.05.22 (15:09) 수정 2019.05.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Drones are a popular hobby these days, but at the same time they can pose risks to airplanes. For our local news today we take you to Jejudo Island where a high-altitude drone flying near an airfield prompted authorities to suspend flight training.



[Pkg]



This airfield is home to more than 160 takeoff and landing training sessions per day. Back on May 9, four light propeller-driven airplanes had to suspend their flights and make emergency landings at the airfield. The incident occurred because of three drones that were flying at an altitude of three thousand feet in the vicinity of the runway. In the worst-case scenario, the drones could have collided with the airplanes.



[Soundbite] CHANG JUN-YOUNG(PILOT) : "It was a very dangerous situation, because the drones could have collided with us during takeoff or landing, or cross our path."



Under South Korea's Aviation Safety Act, drones are prohibited from flying within a 9.3 km radius from airfields without a special permit from aviation authorities. Drones that do have a permit can only fly at an altitude of less than 150 meters. Those who fail to comply are subject to a fine of up to two million won. Over the past three years, ten cases of illegal drone flying were recorded in Jejudo Island's controlled airspace.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-WAN(JEJU OFFICE OF AVIATION) : "We restrict drone flying, as they can hamper airplanes during takeoff and landing. Permits are mandatory for flying drones, and even after obtaining a permit, flights can only be conducted in line with the Aviation Safety Act."



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is considering raising the penalty for those who fly drones in controlled airspace without permits.

