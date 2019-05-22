CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.22 (15:13) 수정 2019.05.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS holding a concert in the U.S., and an exhibition being held in Seoul, dedicated to Danish writer Hans Christian Anderson. BTS, which is currently on a world stadium tour, held a successful concert in the United States. Last year the K-pop sensation made headlines by drawing tens of thousands of fans during its world tour. But this time around BTS drew as many fans in the U.S alone.



[Pkg]



According to BTS's agency, the K-pop sensation held a successful concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 19 local time. The ongoing tour has drawn 320,000 people at six concerts held in three U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. Quite an impressive feat, given that last September and October the boys' tour of six countries drew a similar number of spectators. At the latest concert, BTS also performed songs from the new album, "Map of the Soul: Persona" -- much to the delight of their ardent fans. On May 25, BTS will continue its world tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil. An exhibition dedicated to the legendary Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen has opened at the Seoul Museum of History. Entitled "H. C. Andersen and Copenhagen," the exhibition kicked off on May 21. The opening ceremony of the event was attended by Princess Mary of Denmark, who is visiting Korea to mark the 60th anniversary of Korea's diplomatic ties with Denmark. Hans Christian Andersen, who was born in the city of Odense, wrote more than 170 children's stories, which have been translated into some 150 languages and remain popular around the world to this day. The exhibition features animation films based on Andersen's stories, as well as recreations of relics related to the author's life, such as the house where he was born. The displayed items help visitors better understand the culture of the 19th century Copenhagen through Andersen's masterpieces.

