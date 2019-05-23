ILO CORE CONVENTIONS News Today 입력 2019.05.23 (15:13) 수정 2019.05.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government says it has decided to push for the partial ratification of the ILO Core Conventions. So far, the matter had been in limbo because of the failure to reach a compromise, and further discussions are also expected to hit numerous snags.



[Pkg]



​The government has decided to push for the ratification of three out of four International Labor Organization Core Conventions that have yet to be ratified. Two of the conventions deal with the freedom of association, while the other one bans forced labor. If the conventions are ratified, Korea's labor environment is expected to undergo significant change, with contract workers and dismissed employees also receiving the right to join labor unions.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-KAP(MINISTER OF LABOR) : "Many people are concerned about changing laws and regulations that have been around for a long time. I realize how difficult this is going to be. However, this will help us promote autonomy and coexistence in the labor environment."



Korea joined the International Labor Organization in 1991, but has received international criticism for its failure to ratify four out of the eight Core Conventions. Lately, the issue has become serious enough to affect Korea's trade with other nations, with the European Union mentioning the possibility of trade disputes because of Korea's failure to deliver on its promise to try to ratify the ILO conventions. The collapsed negotiations on the matter held by the Economic, Social and Labor Council were among the factors that prompted the government to push for the ratification at its own discretion. However, the ratification process is expected to hit numerous snags. The core conventions require parliamentary consent and the amendment of relevant laws. With Korea's political parties already at odds on many other issues, a standoff over the ILO conventions will likely be inevitable.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-KAP(MINISTER OF LABOR) : "For now, I can only say that we will submit the bill to the National Assembly for deliberation."



Social disputes are also expected to continue, with the labor circles welcoming the government's decision and the business community expressing concerns.

ILO CORE CONVENTIONS

입력 2019.05.23 (15:13) 수정 2019.05.23 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government says it has decided to push for the partial ratification of the ILO Core Conventions. So far, the matter had been in limbo because of the failure to reach a compromise, and further discussions are also expected to hit numerous snags.



[Pkg]



​The government has decided to push for the ratification of three out of four International Labor Organization Core Conventions that have yet to be ratified. Two of the conventions deal with the freedom of association, while the other one bans forced labor. If the conventions are ratified, Korea's labor environment is expected to undergo significant change, with contract workers and dismissed employees also receiving the right to join labor unions.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-KAP(MINISTER OF LABOR) : "Many people are concerned about changing laws and regulations that have been around for a long time. I realize how difficult this is going to be. However, this will help us promote autonomy and coexistence in the labor environment."



Korea joined the International Labor Organization in 1991, but has received international criticism for its failure to ratify four out of the eight Core Conventions. Lately, the issue has become serious enough to affect Korea's trade with other nations, with the European Union mentioning the possibility of trade disputes because of Korea's failure to deliver on its promise to try to ratify the ILO conventions. The collapsed negotiations on the matter held by the Economic, Social and Labor Council were among the factors that prompted the government to push for the ratification at its own discretion. However, the ratification process is expected to hit numerous snags. The core conventions require parliamentary consent and the amendment of relevant laws. With Korea's political parties already at odds on many other issues, a standoff over the ILO conventions will likely be inevitable.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-KAP(MINISTER OF LABOR) : "For now, I can only say that we will submit the bill to the National Assembly for deliberation."



Social disputes are also expected to continue, with the labor circles welcoming the government's decision and the business community expressing concerns.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보