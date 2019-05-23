NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.23 (15:17) 수정 2019.05.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV which you're currently watching has been awarded a diamond play button in recognition of the channel's success to attract more than ten million subscribers. Being neither entertainment companies nor K-pop-focused channels, KBS World TV is the first Korean broadcasting service to exceed the ten-million threshold. KBS World TV opened its YouTube channel in 2007 to showcase KBS TV shows and programs with foreign language subtitles.

The South Korean government is reportedly considering establishing a foundation for victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, to find a breakthrough in the strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo. According to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun on Thursday, the South Korean government is looking into compensating forced labor victims and their families, who have yet to bring lawsuits against Japanese companies, by establishing a foundation. Yomiuri reported the foundation's establishment would be on the condition that the Japanese companies, which have already been ordered to pay by South Korean courts, compensate the victims. While the foundation could be a compromise, Yomiuri reported that it remains to be seen whether Tokyo would accept the plan.

While revisiting the case of deadly humidifier disinfectants, prosecutors indicted officials of SK Chemicals on charges of hiding a report on potentially harmful effects of such products.

The Korea Meteorological Administration is predicting that the nation will experience another hot, scorching summer this year. But it also added that this summer will not be as severe as last year, when the highest temperature was recorded in the history of the country's modern weather observation system.

