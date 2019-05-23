KOREAN FILM “PARASITE” News Today 입력 2019.05.23 (15:19) 수정 2019.05.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Director Bong Joon-ho's new film "Parasite" had its official screening at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival, and received a standing ovation. The audience gave rave reviews for the movie's humor and resonating quality.



[Pkg]



At the end of the official screening of "Parasite" the audience gives a standing ovation. The applause continued for over 7 minutes. Director Bong Joon-ho's latest work received excellent reviews in all areas of directing, the story line and cinematography.



[Soundbite] AUSTRIAN ACTOR, PHOTOGRAPHER



[Soundbite] FRENCH PRODUCER



On the screening day, film buffs gathered from early morning outside the venue to get tickets. The turnout and the response validates the Korean director's popularity. This is his second invitation to Cannes. The film "Parasite," laced with humor and tension, portrays an aspect of modern life with issues ranging from the wealth inequality to the feuds among the socially disadvantaged.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR, "PARASITE") : "There is a fear that we may need to hide underground, like in the movie, if things get tough. The semi-basement motif is a uniquely Korean thing that cannot be found in Western films."



Judging by the reception at the festival, Bong's directing skills could garner praiseworthy evaluation. Parasite has stunned Cannes with its poignant humor. Whether it will pick up a prize will be determined at the closing ceremony scheduled in the early hours of May 26th Korea time.

KOREAN FILM “PARASITE”

입력 2019.05.23 (15:19) 수정 2019.05.23 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Director Bong Joon-ho's new film "Parasite" had its official screening at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival, and received a standing ovation. The audience gave rave reviews for the movie's humor and resonating quality.



[Pkg]



At the end of the official screening of "Parasite" the audience gives a standing ovation. The applause continued for over 7 minutes. Director Bong Joon-ho's latest work received excellent reviews in all areas of directing, the story line and cinematography.



[Soundbite] AUSTRIAN ACTOR, PHOTOGRAPHER



[Soundbite] FRENCH PRODUCER



On the screening day, film buffs gathered from early morning outside the venue to get tickets. The turnout and the response validates the Korean director's popularity. This is his second invitation to Cannes. The film "Parasite," laced with humor and tension, portrays an aspect of modern life with issues ranging from the wealth inequality to the feuds among the socially disadvantaged.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR, "PARASITE") : "There is a fear that we may need to hide underground, like in the movie, if things get tough. The semi-basement motif is a uniquely Korean thing that cannot be found in Western films."



Judging by the reception at the festival, Bong's directing skills could garner praiseworthy evaluation. Parasite has stunned Cannes with its poignant humor. Whether it will pick up a prize will be determined at the closing ceremony scheduled in the early hours of May 26th Korea time.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보