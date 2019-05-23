CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.23 (15:23) 수정 2019.05.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



For today's TADA Korea we talk about singer Psy making a comeback, and rapper T.O.P of BIGBANG soon to be discharged from the mandatory military service. Rapper Psy is making a comeback this summer and his fans are looking forward to his first new album since setting up his own company after leaving YG Entertainment. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



World-famous rapper Psy announced that he will make a comeback this July with his ninth regular album. This is his first album in two years and two months, after releasing his eighth album in May 2017. This latest album is especially significant because it is his first work since establishing his own entertainment agency in January. The album is expected to be musically different from his previous albums produced under YG Entertainment. Psy is also engaging in all-out promotional activities, such as asking his fans through social media to come up with the title of his ninth album and personally releasing his comeback poster. Interest in Psy's upcoming July concert is mounting as that's when the new album will be presented for the first time. Rapper T.O.P. of BIGBANG, real name Choi Seung-hyun, will be discharged from the mandatory military service. He is currently serving as a public service worker. According to the Yongsan District Office, T.O.P. was supposed to be discharged in early August, but his service duration was shortened by 27 days as a new military service regulation went into effect last year. He started his military service in February 2017 as a conscripted policeman, but was later relieved of the position after he was found to have smoked marijuana in the past. He was forced to serve out the remainder of his military service period as a public service worker. But he continued to be embroiled in controversy for using too many sick leaves and having the district office provide an explanation on his behalf.

