HEAT WAVE ALERTS News Today 입력 2019.05.24 (14:57) 수정 2019.05.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Daytime temperatures in Korea are soaring faster than usual this spring, with heat wave alerts being issued in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and some parts of Gyeonggi-do Province. In the city of Seoul, the first heat wave advisory has been issued today and meteorologists expect this summer to be hotter than usual.



[Pkg]



It's still May, but the scorching sun makes it feel as if we're already in the middle of summer. The unusually hot weather reminds many of the unbearable hot spells that hit the nation last year.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-RIM (SUWON RESIDENT) : "If it's going to be hotter in July-August than it is today, I'll probably stay indoors. It would be dangerous to be outside."



With the scorching conditions expected to continue through the weekend, meteorologists predict this summer will be hotter than usual. Such conditions will likely continue until early June. According to analysts, temperatures have been rising over the past decade due to global warming. However, this year the heat is expected to be less severe than last summer.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-JUN(KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION) : "The formation of high-pressure air masses in Tibet has been delayed due to snow accumulation. This means that hot spells will likely be shorter and less severe than last year."



Frequent rains caused by clashes between the northern and southern air masses over the peninsula are also expected to help alleviate the heat. The monsoon season is forecast to begin in late June, slightly later than usual, with more frequent torrential rains. Meteorologists expect up to three typhoons to hit Korea this summer. As it's getting more and more difficult to forecast the summer weather due to global warming and El Nino, thorough preparation for hot spells and torrential rains is essential.

