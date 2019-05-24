NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.24 (15:01) 수정 2019.05.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A hydrogen tank at a tech industrial complex in Gangneung, Gangwondo Province exploded on the 23rd, killing 2 people and injuring 6 others. An investigation has launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

Three political parties held working-level talks today in an effort to normalize the National Assembly. As a mediating measure, they discussed the idea of the ruling Democratic Party, and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party both expressing regret to the public, over partisan feud related to the fast-track process of key reform bills.

The Transport Ministry has announced a project to improve air quality. A budget of 96 billion won will go to installing air purifiers and improving related facilities in fine dust-concentrated areas including rail and subway stations.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued heat wave advisories in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwondo and Jeollanamdo Provinces and the cities of Gwangju and Busan as of 11 a.m. Friday. The agency said heat warnings may last through Sunday.

