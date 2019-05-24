LATE PRESIDENT ROH News Today 입력 2019.05.24 (15:02) 수정 2019.05.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The tenth anniversary of late President Roh Moo-hyun's death was marked on May 23 in Bongha Village in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The event was attended by former U.S. President George W. Bush and politicians who came to pay homage to the late president.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] LATE PRES. ROH MOO-HYUN : "The most important thing is that there must be someone at the top. It must be a system that respects the people, and it must be controlled by the people in order to become a genuine democracy."



What made him delve into politics, and what kind of world did he dream of? Former President Roh Moo-hyun's son said his father never gave up on his dream because of the conscious citizens of the nation.



[Soundbite] ROH GEON-HO(SON OF LATE PRES. ROH MOO-HYUN) : "The conscious citizens of Korea will achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and embrace diverse Asian societies."



The Chief Presidential Secretary of the Roh administration pledged once again to do his best to turn the late leader's dream into reality.



[Soundbite] MOON HEE-SANG(NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CHAIRMAN (FIRST THE CHIEF SECRETARY OF ROH MOO-HYUN ADMINISTRATION)) : "I received this opportunity to speak before you, Mr. President, for the first time in ten years. I miss you. I respect you."



Former U.S. President George W. Bush, whose term coincided with Roh's, drew a portrait of the late leader. Bush said he wanted to depict Roh's dedication to protecting human rights.



[Soundbite] GEORGE W. BUSH(FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT)



The ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of President Roh Moo-hyun's death was attended by politicians from the ruling and opposition camps. However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party dispatched five representatives on behalf of party leader, Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is currently staging a protest outside of the National Assembly. The politics of unity ardently pursued by the late president remains an unresolved task.

LATE PRESIDENT ROH

입력 2019.05.24 (15:02) 수정 2019.05.24 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The tenth anniversary of late President Roh Moo-hyun's death was marked on May 23 in Bongha Village in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The event was attended by former U.S. President George W. Bush and politicians who came to pay homage to the late president.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] LATE PRES. ROH MOO-HYUN : "The most important thing is that there must be someone at the top. It must be a system that respects the people, and it must be controlled by the people in order to become a genuine democracy."



What made him delve into politics, and what kind of world did he dream of? Former President Roh Moo-hyun's son said his father never gave up on his dream because of the conscious citizens of the nation.



[Soundbite] ROH GEON-HO(SON OF LATE PRES. ROH MOO-HYUN) : "The conscious citizens of Korea will achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and embrace diverse Asian societies."



The Chief Presidential Secretary of the Roh administration pledged once again to do his best to turn the late leader's dream into reality.



[Soundbite] MOON HEE-SANG(NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CHAIRMAN (FIRST THE CHIEF SECRETARY OF ROH MOO-HYUN ADMINISTRATION)) : "I received this opportunity to speak before you, Mr. President, for the first time in ten years. I miss you. I respect you."



Former U.S. President George W. Bush, whose term coincided with Roh's, drew a portrait of the late leader. Bush said he wanted to depict Roh's dedication to protecting human rights.



[Soundbite] GEORGE W. BUSH(FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT)



The ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of President Roh Moo-hyun's death was attended by politicians from the ruling and opposition camps. However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party dispatched five representatives on behalf of party leader, Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is currently staging a protest outside of the National Assembly. The politics of unity ardently pursued by the late president remains an unresolved task.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보