COMMUNAL MEAL PROGRAM News Today 입력 2019.05.24 (15:06)

[Anchor Lead]



For our local news today, we take you to Gyeongsangnam-do province where farmers are getting their hands busy with rice planting and crop harvesting. Now, there is a local government that subsidizes communal meals to help lighten the workload for farmers. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



This is a garlic field in Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Once farmers harvest the garlic, they have to plant rice immediately after, leaving them with no time to have proper meals.



[Soundbite] LEE YEONG-GYUN(GARLIC FARMER) : "I can't have a proper meal, because I have to finish eating quickly before afternoon work."



But farmers at this village don't have to worry about meals for one busiest month of the year. They can enjoy the village's communal meal program. Residents in charge of meal preparation start cooking for 40 people since early in the morning. They also bring harvested produce to make the meal more plentiful. Farmers exhausted from working under the blazing sun get the relief they sorely need.



[Soundbite] LEE SU-IN(FARMER) : "It's convenient. I have more time for work and get to see other residents here."



Another village has started operating the communal meal program for the first time this year. Farmers as well as senior citizens living alone take meals together and grow even closer.



[Soundbite] JEONG CHUN-JA(SACHEON RESIDENT) : "They come here for lunch and stay until 2 PM before returning to work. The program is a big hit in our village."



About 500 communities in the Gyeongsangnam-do region operate the communal meal program during the busiest farming month. Local governments assist with the costs of cooks and ingredients. Residents also bring food ingredients if more is needed. Daily home-cooked meals shared with friends and neighbors are lightening the load on busy farmers.

