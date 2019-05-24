CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.24 (15:08) 수정 2019.05.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about British actor Taron Egerton's visit to Korea, and various film festivals being held nationwide. British actor and singer Taron Egerton has visited South Korea to promote his new movie "Rocketman," a biographical musical film based on the life of the musican Sir. Elton John. Egerton gained greater recognition for his role in the 2014 comic action film "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and its 2017 sequel. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Brtish actor Taron Egerton visited South Korea as part of a tour to promote his new movie "Rocketman." After arriving at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, he began his official scehdule with an online live broadcast. This is his third trip to the nation. The previous visits were to promote the movies "Eddie the Eagle" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." The young star said he was deeply impressed by Korean fans' enthusiastic and warm welcomes in the past and looked forward to visiting the country again. He flew straight from Britain to South Korea, unlike many other Hollywood actors who make a stopover in Japan. Expectations about his latest work peaked following the official news conference and interviews on May 23. Rocketman is a biographical film based on the life of pop icon Elton John. It will hit Korean cinemas on June 5. A series of small but unique film festivals, centered on specific themes, are kicking off, to the delight of movie fans. First, the 16th Seoul Eco Film Festival opened on May 23. Hosted by the Korea Green Foundation. the seven-day event will feature some 60 movies about environmental issues, such as climate change and air pollution. Actor Kwon Yul emceed the film festival's opening ceremony for the second straight year. This year's Diaspora Film Festival began on May 24. Focused on the issues of immigrants and refugees. the seventh Diaspora Film Festival will introduce 64 movies from 30 countries. They follow the stories of those who live as outsiders, including Yemeni asylum seekers landing in Jeju-do Island. More film festivals are set to kick off. While the 2019 Busan Intercity Film Festival will open on May 31. the seventh Muju Film Festival will be held for five days from June 5, inviting people to relax and enjoy movies in nature. Check out these smaller, specifically-themed film festivals if you are looking for rare and special experiences.

