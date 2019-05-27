PARASITE WINS CANNES AWARD News Today 입력 2019.05.27 (15:17) 수정 2019.05.27 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea got some great news from France yesterday as director Bong Joon-ho's film, "Parasite" won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It was the first time for a Korean director to take home the top honor. The award represents a meaningful milestone in Korean film history as this year marks the centennial of Korean cinema.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] (CANNES FILM FESTIVAL CLOSING CEREMONY) : ""Parasite" by Bong Joon-ho."



The last award handed out at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony was for Best Picture, and the Palme d'Or went to Korean director Bong Joon-ho. He could not contain the overwhelming emotions at receiving such an honor.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR OF "PARASITE") : "I was a young movie buff who decided to become a director at age 12. I never imagined that I would hold this trophy. Thank you very much!"



He shared the spotlight by calling up to the stage the film's male lead Song Kang-ho and the producers. He attributed the film's success to the cast. This is the sixth Cannes Film Festival award for Korean cinema in the competition category. The first was Best Director for Im Kwon-taek's film, "Chwihwaseon." But this is Korea's first grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Director Bong Joon-ho's new film "Parasite" emerged as a front-runner for the top prize as it received rave reviews from the local press and filmmakers after its official screening on May 22nd.



[Soundbite] ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ INARRITU(JURY PRESIDENT, CANNES FILM FESTIVAL)



President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message saying Korean cinema's status has been dramatically elevated and, together with the Korean people who cherish Korean films, he is overjoyed by the award. The acclaimed director was first nominated in the competition category in 2017 with his Netflix movie "Okja." He was honored with an award in only his second attempt, putting him among the most respected cinematic masters of the world.

