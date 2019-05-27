GAME ADDICTION CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2019.05.27 (15:19) 수정 2019.05.27 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



As the World Health Organization named gaming addiction as a new disorder, the Korean government started the process to oversee it as a serious health issue as well. However, the Korean game industry is protesting the government's move as it may uproot the whole industry. We have the details.



[Pkg]



The South Korean government decided to assess the game addiction situation and set diagnosis guidelines.



[Soundbite] HONG JEONG-IK(MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We should agree on a study method first or do a preliminary study next year."



There are also plans to design preventive measures and treatment programs for game addicts. After the WHO classified gaming addiction as an official disorder, Seoul as the member of the global body, needed to start addressing this serious health issue. It is projected that Korea will start officially managing game addiction as a disorder by as early as 2026, after undergoing proper procedures. At the general assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland, the WHO unanimously approved the new International Classification of Diseases that included the condition "gaming disorder." Gaming disorder is diagnosed when a person is unable to control the urge to play video games, when priority is given to gaming instead of everyday life, or when a gamer cannot stop even when suffering from negative effects of the activity. A person can be considered an addict when such symptoms continue for 12 months or longer. A shorter period applies in cases when symptoms are severe. The gaming industry argues the WHO's decision is premature.



[Soundbite] (STAFF AT GAME DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I want to ask them if professional video gamers will be classified as patients needing diagnosis or treatment according to the WHO diagnostic guidelines."



Gaming groups claim the decision could uproot the gaming and video contents industry, then announced they will establish a joint committee and organize protests.

