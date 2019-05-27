기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.05.27 (15:21)
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors have indicted without arrest a professor at Seoul National University of Science and Technology on the charge of leaking test papers to his son, who had transferred to the university earlier.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says the total area for which construction permits were issued in the first quarter of 2019 declined by 12 percent from the corresponding period last year, recording 35 million 79,000 square meters.
Korean IT firms are trying to come up with countermeasures regarding the U.S. government's demand to limit their transactions with the Chinese telecom company Huawei.
Starting on May 28, briefing sessions for aspiring public servants in provincial areas will be provided in four regions -- Jeju, Daejeon, Jinju and Gangneung -- to provide wider access to information about jobs in the civil service sector.
