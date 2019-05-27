ERROR IN HISTORICAL RELIC News Today 입력 2019.05.27 (15:24) 수정 2019.05.27 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Seongrakwon is regarded as one of the top three gardens built during the Joseon Dynasty. The garden garnered a great deal of attention since it was opened to the public for the first time last month. While making it public, the Cultural Heritage Administration introduced the historical relic as a vacation home owned by Sim Sang-eung who served as a minister during the Joseon Dynasty. However, the explanation has been found to be groundless.



[Pkg]



Located in Seongbuk-gu District, Seoul, Seongrakwon began gaining public recognition in the 1990s for its historical value and beautiful scenery. It was opened to the public for the first time last month, attracting an enthusiastic response. The intense public interest was proven by the fact that all tours of the ancient garden have been fully booked up until next month. The Cultural Heritage Administration designated Seongrakwon as a historic site in 1992. It then changed the relic's status to a cultural asset in 2008, saying that it had been a vacation home of Sim Sang-eung who served as a minister under King Cheoljong. However, controversy has emerged regarding the administration's explanation. Sim Sang-eung was mentioned in Seungjeongwon Ilgi, the journal of the royal secretariat. However, it was during the reign of King Gojong, not Cheoljong. In addition, he was found not to be a minister but rather a working-level official called jusa. Even the clan association of the Sim family is unwared of him.



[Soundbite] (MEMBER of the CHEONGSONG SIM FAMILY (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "He is not recorded in our genealogy book. A person who served as a such a high official is rarely omitted."



The Cultural Heritage Administration is aware of the lack of evidence regarding its claim.



[Soundbite] (CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We have not yet found him in official records. We are working to find related information."



However, it has failed to correct the errors for more than 20 years. Songseokjeong, the main building of Seongrakwon, and a nearby pond were built in 1953 shortly after the Korean War. However, this information is not provided properly, misleading people into thinking that the structures were built during the Joseon Dynasty. The Cultural Heritage Administration says that Seongrakwon is certainly a valuable historical relic, despite some erroneous details. But experts call for the quick correction of such errors, saying that the restoration of Seongrakwon will cost 2.7 billion won appropriated by the Seoul city government and the Cultural Heritage Administration.

