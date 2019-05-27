CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.27 (15:28) 수정 2019.05.27 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of girlgroup black pink holding a concert in the U.K., and Korean Novelist Shin Kyung-sook making a comeback in 4 years since her plagiarism controversy. Girl Group Black Pink who is currently on a world tour successfully wrapped up their first concert in the UK. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



BLACKPINK successfully wrapped up their first concert in the UK. The K-pop group performed at two locations on May 21st and the 22nd, showcasing their hit songs. The concert was first held at Manchester Arena where a suicide bomb attack killed 22 people and injured around a hundred others in May 2017. The girls paid tribute to the victims of the horrific attack by singing their ballad number "Stay." One of the group's member, Rosé consoled the victims and their families saying they were dedicating the song to those who lost their lives 2 years ago. Following the UK tour this month, BLACKPINK will also perform in Berlin, Paris and Barcelona. Novelist Shin Kyung-sook who had been out of the public's eye following a plagiarism controversy has returned with a new book. She published a medium-length story titled "The river doesn't know what the boat carries" in the summer edition of the literary quarterly magazine "Changbi" released on the 23rd. The new book comes 4 years after her short story "Legend" that came out in 2015 was disputed to have plagiarized a passage from a Japanese novel. Shin issued an apology then through the magazine Changbi concerning the allegations. In her comeback, she said she made a mistake due to carelessness in her younger years and that a long time has passed since then. She again apologized to her readers and promised to give her best in her literary activities in the days to come.

