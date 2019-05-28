NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.28 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.28 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



A council comprising representatives from the private and public sector will be set up, to discuss the World Health Organization's decision to designate video game addiction as a mental health disorder.

The Fair Trade Commission has levied a 50-million-won fine on LG Electronics, and ordered the company to correct false and exaggerated advertisements of containers in its kimchi refrigerators, which LG said were approved by the FDA.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has developed a method to genetically analyze skate fish, to prevent imported skates and ray fish from being disguised as domestic skate fish.

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology has been found to have applied for nearly 2,300 patents in the United States, the most among Korean universities.

