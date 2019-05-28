BONG JOON-HO'S FILM WORLD News Today 입력 2019.05.28 (15:08) 수정 2019.05.28 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



After being awarded the highest honor at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Bong Joon-ho has truly been recognized as a globally renowned director. We'll now take a look at his fascinating film world which has mesmerized audiences and critics, both at home and abroad.



[Pkg]



A 7-minute-long standing ovation... followed by the Palme d'Or award, the highest honor at the Cannes Film Festival. Director Bong Joon-ho's first feature-length film was, "Barking Dogs Never Bite." And he made a name for himself through his second film, "Memories of Murder," a crime mystery based on a real-life serial murder case that took place in Hwaseong, Gyeonggido Province. "Memories of Murder" captured the attention of both moviegoers and critics. Then in 2006, Bong took aim at making a monster film, a rarity in Korea, but it turned out to be a big hit winning both commercial and critical acclaim. The movie set a box office record by garnering 13 million admissions. His following works included the thriller, "Mother" which delved into human madness, his English language debut film, "Snowpiercer," and the 2017 action-adventure film, "Okja." While keeping true to the characteristics of each genre, Bong never lost his trademark critical view of people and human civilization.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR OF "PARASITE") : "I make "genre films" but don't follow the set rules and through this rebellion, I get to reflect the realities of life."



Story lines involving social underdogs helping or hurting one another reflect his consistently keen interest in the socially disadvantaged and vulnerable people. His latest film, "Parasite" is regarded as the climax of his cinematic philosophy.



[Soundbite] SONG GYEONG-WON(FILM CRITIC & JOURNALIST AT CINE 21) : "It's most important to express the world view in your own language. In this sense, Bong has public appeal and also his own directorial perspectives. He has accomplished both."



Bong Joon-ho has literally rewritten the history of Korean cinema. His name itself has come to represent a film genre of its own.

