[Anchor Lead]
There are many cases of constructions of special education schools for disabled students facing strong opposition from local communities. But some communities are welcoming these special-ed schools into their towns with open arms. Here are the details.
[Pkg]
This plot of farmland in Seoul is under consideration by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education as the site of a new special education school. Early this month, a placard was hung, welcoming the school into the neighborhood.
[Soundbite] HAN JI-AE(LAND OWNER) : "The placard was a unanimous decision by all land owners. We wanted to support the students' mothers."
Most of the residents do not oppose the move.
[Soundbite] KIM NAM-HUN(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "There are few families these days that don't have any disorders or disabilities. The locals agree. We support the school. It's necessary to have a place where the disabled and non-disabled can come together."
There is anticipation the project can revitalize areas where development is restricted. But that's not all. A few years ago, there was controversy over a similar school project where the parents of students with disabilities were shown on television as kneeling down before local residents who opposed such a school opening in the community.
[Soundbite] HAN JI-AE(LAND OWNER) : "They have nowhere to send their kids. I didn't realize schools were in shortage. I saw the mothers kneeling and apologizing..."
Residents in Gwangyang, Jeollanamdo Province also welcome the planned construction of a special-ed school in their town. These prejudice-free townspeople are excited to see better use of their former school building and are hopeful the population will increase.
[Soundbite] IM EUN-HWA(KOREAN PARENTS' NETWORK FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES) : "I'm so happy to see the changing public perception. It's really hopeful that the locals are so welcoming."
In many areas, however, special-ed schools are unwelcome. But the changes demonstrated by some communities signal that Korean society is making steps toward harmonious coexistence.
- 입력 2019.05.28 (15:10)
- 수정 2019.05.28 (16:48)
