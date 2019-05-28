DISPATCH WORKING SYSTEM

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul city government recently announced measures to support business startups in farming and fishing communities, by sending young people from capital Seoul to the rural areas. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the first in the country to run a similar program where city youngsters are dispatched to the countryside for a win-win solution. For the details, we take you to Gyeongsangbukdo Province.
[Pkg]
This company produces health food using barley and wheat sprouts. These two young men opened the firm in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province this year through an assistance program that sends city applicants to rural areas to start their businesses.
[Soundbite] BAE SEONG-RYONG•KIM JAE-DEOK(CO-CEOS, GENTLE FARMERS) : "The first product we're working on is a hangover remedy. We are also looking to export our products overseas."
The business-startup support program introduced in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is in its third year. So far, 152 out of town young people have made full use of it. Only a limited number of participants can join in. The competition was especially stiff in Uiseong, at 7.8 to 1. But starting this year, Seoul City decided to be a part of it and expectations are running high. 100 Seoulites will be sent to five cities and counties nationwide including Uiseong. They'll be supported in their business ventures.
[Soundbite] KIM JOO-SOO(GOVERNOR OF UISEONG-GUN COUNTY) : "Seoul City will provide subsidies, while our county will assess policy measures and select candidates."
Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will step up marketing efforts to have existing and new projects generate synergy.
The Seoul city government recently announced measures to support business startups in farming and fishing communities, by sending young people from capital Seoul to the rural areas. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the first in the country to run a similar program where city youngsters are dispatched to the countryside for a win-win solution. For the details, we take you to Gyeongsangbukdo Province.
[Pkg]
This company produces health food using barley and wheat sprouts. These two young men opened the firm in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province this year through an assistance program that sends city applicants to rural areas to start their businesses.
[Soundbite] BAE SEONG-RYONG•KIM JAE-DEOK(CO-CEOS, GENTLE FARMERS) : "The first product we're working on is a hangover remedy. We are also looking to export our products overseas."
The business-startup support program introduced in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is in its third year. So far, 152 out of town young people have made full use of it. Only a limited number of participants can join in. The competition was especially stiff in Uiseong, at 7.8 to 1. But starting this year, Seoul City decided to be a part of it and expectations are running high. 100 Seoulites will be sent to five cities and counties nationwide including Uiseong. They'll be supported in their business ventures.
[Soundbite] KIM JOO-SOO(GOVERNOR OF UISEONG-GUN COUNTY) : "Seoul City will provide subsidies, while our county will assess policy measures and select candidates."
Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will step up marketing efforts to have existing and new projects generate synergy.
- DISPATCH WORKING SYSTEM
-
- 입력 2019.05.28 (15:12)
- 수정 2019.05.28 (16:48)
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul city government recently announced measures to support business startups in farming and fishing communities, by sending young people from capital Seoul to the rural areas. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the first in the country to run a similar program where city youngsters are dispatched to the countryside for a win-win solution. For the details, we take you to Gyeongsangbukdo Province.
[Pkg]
This company produces health food using barley and wheat sprouts. These two young men opened the firm in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province this year through an assistance program that sends city applicants to rural areas to start their businesses.
[Soundbite] BAE SEONG-RYONG•KIM JAE-DEOK(CO-CEOS, GENTLE FARMERS) : "The first product we're working on is a hangover remedy. We are also looking to export our products overseas."
The business-startup support program introduced in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is in its third year. So far, 152 out of town young people have made full use of it. Only a limited number of participants can join in. The competition was especially stiff in Uiseong, at 7.8 to 1. But starting this year, Seoul City decided to be a part of it and expectations are running high. 100 Seoulites will be sent to five cities and counties nationwide including Uiseong. They'll be supported in their business ventures.
[Soundbite] KIM JOO-SOO(GOVERNOR OF UISEONG-GUN COUNTY) : "Seoul City will provide subsidies, while our county will assess policy measures and select candidates."
Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will step up marketing efforts to have existing and new projects generate synergy.
The Seoul city government recently announced measures to support business startups in farming and fishing communities, by sending young people from capital Seoul to the rural areas. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the first in the country to run a similar program where city youngsters are dispatched to the countryside for a win-win solution. For the details, we take you to Gyeongsangbukdo Province.
[Pkg]
This company produces health food using barley and wheat sprouts. These two young men opened the firm in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province this year through an assistance program that sends city applicants to rural areas to start their businesses.
[Soundbite] BAE SEONG-RYONG•KIM JAE-DEOK(CO-CEOS, GENTLE FARMERS) : "The first product we're working on is a hangover remedy. We are also looking to export our products overseas."
The business-startup support program introduced in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is in its third year. So far, 152 out of town young people have made full use of it. Only a limited number of participants can join in. The competition was especially stiff in Uiseong, at 7.8 to 1. But starting this year, Seoul City decided to be a part of it and expectations are running high. 100 Seoulites will be sent to five cities and counties nationwide including Uiseong. They'll be supported in their business ventures.
[Soundbite] KIM JOO-SOO(GOVERNOR OF UISEONG-GUN COUNTY) : "Seoul City will provide subsidies, while our county will assess policy measures and select candidates."
Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will step up marketing efforts to have existing and new projects generate synergy.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-