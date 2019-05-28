DISPATCH WORKING SYSTEM News Today 입력 2019.05.28 (15:12) 수정 2019.05.28 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul city government recently announced measures to support business startups in farming and fishing communities, by sending young people from capital Seoul to the rural areas. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the first in the country to run a similar program where city youngsters are dispatched to the countryside for a win-win solution. For the details, we take you to Gyeongsangbukdo Province.



[Pkg]



This company produces health food using barley and wheat sprouts. These two young men opened the firm in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province this year through an assistance program that sends city applicants to rural areas to start their businesses.



[Soundbite] BAE SEONG-RYONG•KIM JAE-DEOK(CO-CEOS, GENTLE FARMERS) : "The first product we're working on is a hangover remedy. We are also looking to export our products overseas."



The business-startup support program introduced in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is in its third year. So far, 152 out of town young people have made full use of it. Only a limited number of participants can join in. The competition was especially stiff in Uiseong, at 7.8 to 1. But starting this year, Seoul City decided to be a part of it and expectations are running high. 100 Seoulites will be sent to five cities and counties nationwide including Uiseong. They'll be supported in their business ventures.



[Soundbite] KIM JOO-SOO(GOVERNOR OF UISEONG-GUN COUNTY) : "Seoul City will provide subsidies, while our county will assess policy measures and select candidates."



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will step up marketing efforts to have existing and new projects generate synergy.

