CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



Over the past decade or so, Korean pop culture has truly become a global phenomenon, with its distinctive musical characteristics and eye catching choreography. But K-pop sensation BTS is something else. During its World Tour concert in Brazil, BTS drew some 50,000 fans, and the South American fans of BTS camped out near the concert venue for three months. Here's more on BTS's popularity in South America, and the reason behind it.



[Pkg]



A professional soccer stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil... BTS performs on an elaborate stage to the deafening cheers of some 50,000 fans. The ardent fans even camped out in the area surrounding the concert venue for three months. They came from various parts of South America, including Chile and Uruguay.



[Soundbite] MARIA(COLLEGE STUDENT FROM BOLIVIA) : "About 60 percent of the fans here are from Bolivia. We came here two or three months ago."



The Brazilian media reported about the economic effect of BTS's popularity and K-pop in general. The K-pop sensation originally planned to hold only one concert in Sao Paulo, but extended its stay by one more day at the request of its ardent fans. Then what is the secret behind the sweeping popularity of BTS? Despite their skyrocketing popularity around the world, the BTS members continue to lead normal daily lives, sharing images on social media and updating the fans of their music. One of the members holds a solo broadcast for more than an hour to share his concerns.



[Soundbite] JUNGKOOK(BTS) : "I am trying to change my vocalization."



This contrasts with other K-pop idols, who try to appear mysterious and are tightly controlled by their management agencies.



[Soundbite] YANG HOE-YEON(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "They look like our close friends on social media rather than artists. This is what genuine communication is about."



The individual charms and sincerity of BTS members have captivated people around the world.



[Soundbite] VICTORIA(BTS FAN FROM POLAND)



The way BTS members interact with their fans has created a new fan culture.



[Soundbite] KIM HEON-SIK(POPULAR CULTURE CRITIC) : "BTS and their fan club have demonstrated that growing together and helping one another regardless of who is a star and who is a fan is the distinct feature of the idol-fan interaction in the 21st century."



On June 1, BTS is to perform on the dream stage at Wembley Stadium in London, where such big names as the Beatles, Queen and Michael Jackson used to perform.

