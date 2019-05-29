“PARASITE” SYNDROME News Today 입력 2019.05.29 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The director and cast members of the Cannes-winning film "Parasite" held a press conference in Korea, to introduce the film to domestic audiences. Anticipation is building as the film will hit domestic theaters on the 30th. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



The main people behind the Palme d'Or award-winning film "Parasite" stood before the Korean media. It's the first time for them to unveil the film in Korea after returning from the Cannes Film Festival in France. Some 500 journalists flocked to the event testifying to the heightened media attention. With the film's release scheduled for Thursday, director Bong Joon-ho said that what matters most is to just enjoy the film itself.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR OF "PARASITE") : "Winning an award doesn't make a less interesting film any better and vice versa for that matter. I'm looking forward to how Korean audiences react, each and every one of them."



Cast members who had received less of the spotlight than others since winning the Palme d'Or also spoke up and shared their joy and excitement.



[Soundbite] CHOI WOO-SIK(ACTOR) : "It still feels surreal. I want to share this joy with people after they watch the film."



[Soundbite] CHANG HYAE-JIN(ACTRESS) : "There wasn't a single scene that was not exciting and precious."



[Soundbite] LEE SUN-KYUN(ACTOR) : "I took part in this film with the same flutters and thrill I had when I was a rookie."



Advance bookings for "Parasite" have surpassed 50%. Positive reviews have increased following the media preview event and curiosity and expectation surrounding the film is expected to continue for the time being.

