NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.05.29 (15:00) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Voice of America reported today that the Dong Thanh, a vessel assumed to be carrying coal from North Korea, had been refused entry into a Malaysian port and had been circling nearby waters for over 40 days.
As fall army worms known to damage crops have spread to 93 countries, including China, the Korean agricultural authorities have started devising countermeasures in case the pest makes into Korea.
Police have arrested and are investigating two men for purchasing some 120 pieces of supposedly lost cultural artifacts, including Korea's Treasure No. 1008 "Mangukjeondo" and Prince Yangnyeong's hand-written wooden plaque for Sungryemun.
Duty-free shops will open in the arrival area of Incheon International Airport on May 31st. Purchases at these duty-free retailers will be limited to 600 dollars.
