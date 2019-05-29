ABANDONED PARK SITES News Today 입력 2019.05.29 (15:01) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Land plots that were designated as park sites but have been abandoned for over 20 years, will have their designation cancelled starting in July next year. Many residents were upset to hear the news that there will be fewer places to stroll in their neighborhoods. To protect parks in urban areas, the government has decided to invest state funds.



[Pkg]



This lush green forest is located in Gangnam, one of the busiest concrete jungles of Seoul. But the entrance is blocked with a wire fence, and locked. The owner of the area did this to show that this land belongs to him. The local government seized the plot years ago in order to build a park, but it has failed to pay for it so far. Starting next July, there will be no legal grounds to block land owners from using their plots designated for parks the way they see fit.



[Soundbite] (LOCAL RESIDENT) : "I like this space, because it makes the air feel fresher. I had no idea it was private land. Such a pity."



The total area of land designated for parks reaches 340 square kilometers nationwide, more than half the size of the capital.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We need two trillion won to compensate for park land next year. But we don't have enough funds."



The government and the ruling party are stepping in to alleviate the local governments' burden. Under the new measure, up to 70 percent of interest on local bonds issued for purchasing private land will be provided to local governments. This will likely require around 130 billion won in state funds.



[Soundbite] KIM HYUN-MI(MINISTER OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT) : "Achieving the initial target will likely be difficult due to a lack of funds at local governments."



Park designation for 90 square kilometers of public land will be extended by ten more years. Environmental groups are urging the government to expand subsidies in order to protect land designated for parks. The per-capita area of green space in Korean cities is 7.6 square meters, smaller than the nine-square-meter space suggested by the World Health Organization.

ABANDONED PARK SITES

입력 2019.05.29 (15:01) 수정 2019.05.29 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Land plots that were designated as park sites but have been abandoned for over 20 years, will have their designation cancelled starting in July next year. Many residents were upset to hear the news that there will be fewer places to stroll in their neighborhoods. To protect parks in urban areas, the government has decided to invest state funds.



[Pkg]



This lush green forest is located in Gangnam, one of the busiest concrete jungles of Seoul. But the entrance is blocked with a wire fence, and locked. The owner of the area did this to show that this land belongs to him. The local government seized the plot years ago in order to build a park, but it has failed to pay for it so far. Starting next July, there will be no legal grounds to block land owners from using their plots designated for parks the way they see fit.



[Soundbite] (LOCAL RESIDENT) : "I like this space, because it makes the air feel fresher. I had no idea it was private land. Such a pity."



The total area of land designated for parks reaches 340 square kilometers nationwide, more than half the size of the capital.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We need two trillion won to compensate for park land next year. But we don't have enough funds."



The government and the ruling party are stepping in to alleviate the local governments' burden. Under the new measure, up to 70 percent of interest on local bonds issued for purchasing private land will be provided to local governments. This will likely require around 130 billion won in state funds.



[Soundbite] KIM HYUN-MI(MINISTER OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT) : "Achieving the initial target will likely be difficult due to a lack of funds at local governments."



Park designation for 90 square kilometers of public land will be extended by ten more years. Environmental groups are urging the government to expand subsidies in order to protect land designated for parks. The per-capita area of green space in Korean cities is 7.6 square meters, smaller than the nine-square-meter space suggested by the World Health Organization.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보